Frontier Airlines has officially restarted commercial air service at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The first flight bound for Florida took off from…
Delaware can claim to be the only state without a commercial airport for just a few more days. Commercial flights by Frontier Airlines are set to start…
The Frequent Traveler toll rate on the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to increase. “January 1 - the Frequent Traveler discount toll rate will increase…
The Delaware Memorial Bridge had a milestone year in 2019. The bridge set a new mark for traffic volume last year.“The Delaware Memorial Bridge handled…
Some environmental justice advocates are not satisfied with the state’s recent settlement with a chemical company over a toxic leak last year. The…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry (CMLF) is earning recognition for its efforts to go green.The Ferry is a new member of the Passenger Vessel Association’s (PVA)…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is raising some vehicle fares this season. One-way fares for vehicles between April and October currently range from $34 to $116.…
The company responsible for a chemical leak that closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge last November is paying compensation for that incident. Croda, Inc.…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is implementing a fuel surcharge on all vehicle fares starting this week.The charge is in response to rising fuel prices and…
Some of the Cape May-Lewes ferries have outdated engines which are being upgraded thanks to federal funds, and one of the upgrades was recently…