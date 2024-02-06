Fare changes coming to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission approves changes to the Cape May – Lewes Ferry fare structure.

The new ferry rate schedule takes effect April 1.

Passenger fares for children ages 6-to-13 in-season will decrease by $1, and Jim Salmon – public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority – says other fares are unchanged.

"Passenger fares will not increase this year and we're not increasing off-season rates as well as return trip fare rates. So there are a couple of things that will remain the same," said Salmon.

But there are increases.

In-season, standard size vehicle and motorcycle fares will go up $1. There’s a $2 increase for vehicles between 26 and 45 feet, and a $3 increase for vehicles over 46 feet.

There will also be an $2 increase in shuttle fares

Salmon says the existing no show fee is rising.

"It's going to increase from $10 to $26 to further incentivize those who can't make it to the ferry to cancel or modify their bookings as opposed to just not showing up,” said Salmon. “That'll allow us to resell that that empty space, if we're given advanced notice of that."

The DRBA expects to net $211,000 in additional revenue from the new fare structure based on traffic data from last year.

The ferry will also implement an optional Priority Boarding fee of $5 to allow guests the option of priority staging for earlier boarding and exit.

The loyalty rewards program will be enhanced so guests are eligible to earn points redeemable for future travel which includes a free passenger or driver trip for every tenth trip taken.