Avelo Airlines hits a milestone that no other airline has reached at Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines is starting its third year of service at Wilmington Airport.

The airline marked two years of service at the airport on Saturday.

Delaware River and Bay Authority runs the airport and its public information officer Jim Salmon says Avelo has done what no other airline has done at Wilmington Airport.

"It truly is a landmark occasion,” said Salmon. “This is the longest that a commercial airline service has consistently remained at the facility to serve customers in the Delaware Valley. We're really excited about it. They've had a tremendous amount of success."

Salmon notes Avelo has expanded its service from its first flight in 2023 that went to Orlando to 14 nonstop destinations. The airline has completed over 3,800 flights since being in the First State.

He also lauds Avelo for its innovation which included adding pop-up flights to New Orleans – host of the Super Bowl – so Eagles fans can make the trip.

Salmon says Avelo plans to bring more destinations back this year.

"They're going to reinstitute Nashville soon, Myrtle Beach that's coming back on a seasonal basis. So there's a lot of exciting things happening at Wilmington Airport, not to mention the expansion that's currently underway of our terminal facility there," said Salmon.

That expansion is slated to be completed in September, and follows the addition of another parking lot this past October increasing parking capacity to just over 1,320 spots.