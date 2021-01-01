Hosted by Mark Rogers

Live on Sundays at 7:00 p.m.

Replays on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m.

Hometown Heroes is the top showcase for music written and performed by Delaware Valley musicians for more than 21 years and gives local artists and audiences a place to connect. From the WMHS studios at Thomas McKean High School, host Mark Rogers interviews artists, plays their music, shares their stories, promotes their events, invites comments from fans, and presents the annual Homey Awards.

The Homey Awards consist of 27 categories, including best song, performer, and music video across pop, rock, hard rock/metal, R&B, rap/hip hop, folk, country, and other genres. View the full list of Homey Award winners from 2019 and 2020 here, or check out a Spotify playlist comprising most of the nominees here.

Hometown Heroes is supported in part by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.