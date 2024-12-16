Drivers who use cash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge will pay more come April

The Delaware River and Bay Authority announces a new cash toll rate for the Delaware Memorial Bridge starting on April 1.

The new toll for passenger vehicles on the bridge will be $6 - a $1 toll hike with an additional $1 per axle for commercial vehicles.

The rate is only for those who use cash to pay the tolls. If you have E-Z Pass, the rate will continue to $4.75 for Delaware and New Jersey users while all others will pay $5.

DRBA Public Information Officer Jim Salmon says this change is to encourage customers to convert to E-Z Pass.

"This first phase affects only cash paying customers at the bridge. Right now our E-ZPass penetration rate is about 79%, so approximately 79% of our customers will not be impacted with this new toll rate,” said Salmon. “The goal of this initial phase is to encourage our customers to transition to E-ZPass."

Salmon adds they’d like to see E-Z Pass usage at the bridge at or greater than 90% - with the ultimate goal of switching to a cashless tolling system like the one in use on Route 301 in Delaware.

This is the first of two phases, with the second phase being effective no earlier than January 1, 2027.

Salmon says at that point all toll classifications would be affected.

"All the rates will be considered at that time in the future. We're not there yet. It could be less of a toll increase. It would all be dependent on the resources necessary to implement the capital improvement programs at that time," said Salmon.

There are no details on phase two yet.