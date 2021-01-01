Hosted by Delaware Public Media

DPM partners with the radio programs at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District and McKean High School in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. These programs are inspired by others like Youth Radio in Oakland, California and Joe Richman’s Radio Diaries.

Generation Voice introduces Delaware high school students to broadcast and digital media arts. It facilitates hands-on learning and gives students the tools and support to tell their stories. Visit generationvoice.org, which houses students' work. We encourage you to join us in celebrating their voices.



Aiming to create innovative, career-building opportunities for students, Generation Voice pairs its participants with professional journalists. Together, students and journalists engage first-hand in best practices for news reporting, gaining invaluable experience in digital media production and growing their portfolios.