DRBA gets $20 in federal funding to help Cape May-Lewes Ferry fleet reduce emissions

Delaware’s Congressional delegation announces a U.S. Department of Transportation grant to the Delaware River and Bay Authority

The $20 million grant seeks to help the Cape May-Lewes Ferry provide more environmentally sustainable service by lowering its carbon emissions with new vessels.

"We had requested 20 million for the funding of the first vessel. We have plans to build at least three new vessels over the next five to ten year period. Each vessel's estimates right now are $75 million dollars apiece, so $20 million is a significant portion of that," said Jim Salmon, DRBA Public Information Officer.

Jim Salmon with the DRBA says the plan is to replace an over 40-year-old diesel engine ferry with a diesel-hybrid ferry.

"Our new vessel design will incorporate a hybrid engine, so it'll be a combination of it diesels and electric,” said Salmon. “We'll be able to reduce our emissions and reduce our fuel consumption considerably by having that type of engine, and in the future if the technology is available, there is the potential to convert to an all electric engine in the future."

The diesel-hybrid ferry will operate with lower emissions and allow zero-emissions operations while near port and docked.

The new engines will reduce carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide emissions while cutting fuel consumption by 35 percent.

The goal is to begin construction on the first new vessel in 2025.