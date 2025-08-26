DRBA Police adding patrol units to Delaware Memorial Bridge for Labor Day weekend

There will be more patrol units at the Delaware Memorial Bridge and its approaches to promote highway and bridge safety over the Labor Day weekend.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Police will be targeting aggressive drivers on the bridge.

"Delaware River and Bay Authority Police will be conducting directed patrols through the Labor Day weekend, and the goal is to encourage both seatbelt use and reduce aggressive driving on the Delaware Memorial Bridge,” said Jim Salmon, public information officer for the DRBA. Aggressive driving includes speeding, tailgating and unsafe lane changes."

There will be additional DRBA police units and patrols monitoring each span of the bridge and operating radar.

"Aggressive driving is a leading cause of accidents and motor vehicle fatalities on the highways. This is a proactive operation designed to reduce instances of aggressive driving and enhance safety along the Delaware Memorial Bridge and its approaches," said Salmon.

The DRBA reminds drivers the posted speed limit on the bridge is 50 mph and it’s 20 mph on the approach to the southbound toll plaza.

Drivers are also reminded to not drive on any closed lanes that are marked with a red “X.”

Traffic citations will be issued to those operating a vehicle unsafely.