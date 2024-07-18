DRBA's two new commissioners started this month

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has two new members to the bi-state commission.

James L. Collins, an Air Force veteran and Public Sector Leader for the Americas at the Microsoft Corporation, was appointed by Delaware Governor John Carney and was unanimously confirmed by the State Senate. Collins is from Magnolia, DE.

Collins replaces Harry Decker, who resigned effective on July 1.

“Working collaboratively with my fellow Commissioners and executive management, I am hopeful to make a positive impact on the important mission of the DRBA,” Collins said while thanking Governor Carney for the opportunity to serve his state.

Chairman Samuel E. Lathem said that the DRBA is “fortunate” to have Collins serve as a member of the delegation.

James Mehaffey, a former police chief and current mayor of West Deptford, NJ, was appointed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and was unanimously confirmed by the New Jersey State Senate.

Mehaffey replaces James Hogan, who resigned effective July 1.

“With its family of transportation facilities, the Authority plays a key role in the economic future of South Jersey, and I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and the management staff to continue to maximize the Authority's full potential,” Mehaffey said.

Mehaffey also thanked Governor Murphy for the chance to “represent Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.”

DRBA Vice Chairman Earl Ransome said that he is confident in Mehaffey’s ability to “bring an important perspective to our policy discussions,” given his experience in law enforcement and government leadership.

Collins and Mehaffey will serve out the remaining two years of a five-year term.

The DRBA, made up of six governor-appointed commissioners each from Delaware and New Jersey, is responsible for the ownership and operation of various pieces of infrastructure on the Delaware River, including the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Wilmington Airport.