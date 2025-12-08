A new eco-friendly ferry is coming to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry moves one step closer to adding a new diesel-hybrid ferry.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission unanimously awarded a contract to SENESCO Marine LLC of Rhode Island for $78.6 million.

SENESCO will construct and outfit a new 75-car passenger/vehicle ferry to eventually replace the MV Cape Henlopen which is over 40-years-old, a diesel ferry and its engines have circa 1938-technology according to the DRBA.

"We're looking forward to introducing a cleaner hybrid model, which would be both diesel and electric. The electric portion would be closer to the docks and in the canal area. But you'll cut down significantly on emissions, and we'll have increased fuel efficiency," said Jim Salmon, public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The new eco-friendly hybrid ferry will also have lower maintenance costs.

Salmon says the new vessel could be switched to all electric if that becomes an option.

"The current vessel that we're going to be constructing will have that capability to be converted should and when that technology becomes available,” said Salmon. “It's important for the future of the ferry that we embark on this vessel modernization effort, so we can ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for years to come."

Annually, the hybrid and all-electric operating modes are estimated to reduce over 2,000 tons in carbon dioxide, over 102 tons in nitrogen dioxide and five tons of carbon monoxide. It will also reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 35 percent.

Salmon notes that, once completed, the hybrid ferry will be in operation for a year or so to gain a better understanding of what works and what can be improved with the goal of eventually having three hybrid ships in total.

The new ferry is scheduled to be completed and running in the summer of 2029.