Renovations are coming to the War Memorial Monument at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle

The Delaware River and Bay Authority will renovate the War Memorial Monument.

The monument at Veterans Memorial Park is adjacent to the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and work on the nearly $5 million project will begin about June 1.

The extensive renovation includes replacing the underlying concrete structure and expansion of the wall names that includes servicemen and women from New Jersey and Delaware.

Jim Salmon with the Delaware River and Bay Authority explains there will be new names added.

"Who died in conflicts after the Korean War, so Vietnam, the Gulf wars and other operations that we were involved in following the Korean War when that monument was originally constructed. So new names will be added. We are going to be renovating the grounds themselves."

The plan includes reintroducing the circular plaza design, increasing the plaza area and lawn, and replacing existing flagpoles adding one for Space Force.

Salmon says they’re seeking public input and assistance to ensure everyone added to the memorial is properly honored and represented.

"We want to make sure that names aren't misspelled and names are properly reflected on the War Memorial plaques that are going to be installed. So we're seeking public input into ensuring that the names are accurately displayed on the metal plaques."

To offer feedback and make submissions go to veteransmemorialpark.us.

The project will be suspended in late October to prepare for the annual Veterans Day service at the park. It should be completed in time for the Memorial Day 2025 remembrance.