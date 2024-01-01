Your Support Powers Delaware Public Media

Community Corner

As a member of DPM, you’ll be invited to exclusive events and experiences through our Community Corner program. Our first feature event? See below!

Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening – An Evening of Songs and Stories

October 5th | The Baby Grand

Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s All Things Considered, will be performing a special evening of songs and stories, and for a select few, an exclusive meet-and-greet reception afterward.

Donate $250–or become a DPM member at the “Friend” level–today, and you will receive:



A pair of tickets to “Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening”

Admittance to an exclusive, DPM-only after-show reception with Ari Shapiro

A signed copy of Ari’s New York Times bestseller, The Best Strangers in the World

Recognition at our top membership level, which includes:



A 12th Anniversary DPM T-Shirt

A one-year subscription to the NPR+ podcast bundle

Free tickets to cultural events from our partners

Access to our new member card program

And more!

To reserve your spot and show your support, donate online at delawarepublic.org or through the Delaware Public Media mobile app. Select “other” and enter $250 in the box, then type “Ari Shapiro Meet & Greet” in the comments section. Alternatively, mail your donation to Delaware Public Media, P.O. Box 455, Dover, DE 19903, and write “Ari Shapiro Meet & Greet” in the memo.

Act quickly—spaces are limited, and additional tickets will be given away during Morning Edition and All Things Considered!