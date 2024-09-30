DRBA breaks ground on new terminal expansion project at Wilmington Airport

The Delaware River and Bay Authority breaks ground on its Wilmington Airport Terminal expansion project.

The expansion is expected to cost $9.8 million with $5.6 million coming from a federal grant awarded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Terminal Program.

The passenger holding room will expand by 6,000 square feet, and it will feature space for an additional boarding gate.

"It'll actually give the ability to double the number of gates we have, which means that we can process more planes quicker and which ultimately could lead to more flights and more destinations. It will allow TSA to provide the pre-check that you see at other airports to allow our customers to go through a much faster process," said Tom Cook, Executive Director of the DRBA.

It will also enhance the baggage claim experience with a new conveyor, improve energy efficiency and resilience of terminal utilities, and provide accessibility improvements to all of the public restrooms.

Cook says it will also include more concessions.

"We only have vending machines right now, so this will allow us to really give the complete service to everyone where they can have food and beverage before they take their initial flight," said Cook.

The project is also expected to allow commercial carriers to add 100 more jobs at the airport as well as about 60 temporary construction jobs.

The expansion should be completed in Fall 2025.