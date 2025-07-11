© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An early Friday morning crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge remains under investigation

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
Delaware River and Bay Authority

Delaware River and Bay Authority Police are investigating an early Friday morning crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The incident involved only one vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

"At approximately 3:40 AM this morning, a Bobtail Tractor traveling southbound on the Delaware Memorial Bridge into Delaware crossed a couple lanes of traffic onto a concrete pad, and then through concrete abutment into the Delaware River," said Jim Salmon, public information officer with the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Salmon notes it is not known how many occupants were in the tractor-trailer cab that fell into the river.

"The accident occurred on the downslope of the Delaware Memorial Bridge,” said Salmon. “There were no other vehicles in the vicinity of that impact."

Search and recovery efforts were suspended for the day late Friday afternoon because of tide and water conditions in the area of the accident scene.

Area search and rescue units located the cab Friday afternoon.

The driver is presumed dead, and there’s no information on their identity or if anyone else was inside the cab.

Earlier on Friday the DRBA said they are coordinating with R.E. Pierson - the bridge ship collision protection project coordinator - to utilize a barge and crane on-site to assist with recovery.

All lanes have been reopened on the bridge, and a DRBA attenuator vehicle has been set on the concrete pad near the collapsed concrete wall for safety.
Tags
Delaware Headlines Delaware River and Bay AuthorityDelaware RiverDRBADelaware Memorial Bridge
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry