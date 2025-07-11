An early Friday morning crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge remains under investigation

Delaware River and Bay Authority Police are investigating an early Friday morning crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The incident involved only one vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

"At approximately 3:40 AM this morning, a Bobtail Tractor traveling southbound on the Delaware Memorial Bridge into Delaware crossed a couple lanes of traffic onto a concrete pad, and then through concrete abutment into the Delaware River," said Jim Salmon, public information officer with the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Salmon notes it is not known how many occupants were in the tractor-trailer cab that fell into the river.

"The accident occurred on the downslope of the Delaware Memorial Bridge,” said Salmon. “There were no other vehicles in the vicinity of that impact."

Search and recovery efforts were suspended for the day late Friday afternoon because of tide and water conditions in the area of the accident scene.

Area search and rescue units located the cab Friday afternoon.

The driver is presumed dead, and there’s no information on their identity or if anyone else was inside the cab.

Earlier on Friday the DRBA said they are coordinating with R.E. Pierson - the bridge ship collision protection project coordinator - to utilize a barge and crane on-site to assist with recovery.

All lanes have been reopened on the bridge, and a DRBA attenuator vehicle has been set on the concrete pad near the collapsed concrete wall for safety.