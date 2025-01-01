Listener Outreach

As a supporter of Delaware Public Media and NPR, you are aware of the events in Washington and the drive to eliminate funding of government agencies and programs. Public supported broadcasting programs are also under the microscope, and in the coming weeks the leaders of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service are slated to testify in a congressional hearing. NPR affiliates, by extension, are also under scrutiny.

Please be assured that we are aware of the challenges and threats these efforts present to our mission, which is to “serve Delawareans by delivering non-biased news, thought-provoking conversations and culturally enriching programs.” We’re proud of our legacy as the First State’s only public broadcast news provider and the only NPR affiliate based exclusively in Delaware. Everything we do is about and for the people of Delaware.

The Federal Communication Commission was created in 1934 to regulate the public airwaves that belong to the people of the United States and its regulation is in the interest in serving the common good. The passage of The Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 codified the intent of the Federal government to support noncommercial broadcasting in our country. From that time until today, public broadcasting has been an independent and important source of news, community information and high-quality entertainment.

Non-profit news organizations play an essential role in serving the shared interests of local communities. Our award-winning journalists are known for exhaustive research and fair, objective treatment of every story. We present a diverse range of fact-based coverage from all across Delaware using multiple corroborated sources. We’re proud of our unbiased and objective editorial policy, subscribing to the highest standards of reporting.

You can be assured that during this critical period in the history of public broadcasting, Delaware Public Media will continue to deliver for you and all of Delaware.

We know that you will follow this story closely and thank you for your generous support.

Stay tuned!!!!

Pete Booker

General Manager

Delaware Public Media

Randy Farmer

Chairman, Board of Directors

Delaware Public Media