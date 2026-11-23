Four candidates are on the ballot for the special election to fill the vacant New Castle County Council’s District 10 seat. The group seeks to replace Democrat Jea Street, who held the seat for more than 20 years.

Street last ran for this seat unopposed in 2024. This time, it’s a packed race with names familiar to state and county politics.

The Democrat running is Devon Hyson, who is currently on the Red Clay School board. Hyson considers Street one of his mentors and when Street asked him to run, he saw it as an opportunity to continue Steet’s legacy: "bringing people in the room, making sure that you're being accessible, being responsive."

Hyson added district residents want several issues Street was committed to be addressed, like heavy truck traffic on Route 9, "especially in some of the smaller neighborhoods."

And he'd look to see projects underway in the west Wilmington community through, "like West Side Grows ...and I would just extend my hand to be able to help do whatever I can to make sure that those progress."

Street also wanted affordable and senior housing built on the five to six acres behind the Route 9 library, Hyson added. And these are issues he would expect to continue.

Dexter “Dizzy” Bland, who just finished running for House District 3 in the General Assembly, is running under the Independent Party of Delaware banner. He says he embraces the fast turn around of the special election.

"We're filling in a vacancy, so it should not take in a long a period of time," he said. "(The special election) gives people a chance to get out there and really put their feet to the pavement. You don't have months to drum up a campaign. You have to get straight to it. So I love it, and I love that there's a lot of people actually running."

Bland said New Castle County’s approach to data centers and its ongoing work on property reassessments are crucial issues in this race.

The Republican Party picked Earl Cooper to run for the seat. Cooper just finished a candidacy for Delaware's lone US House seat. Les "Pug" Kirby is the Libertarian Party candidate.

There is no early voting for this election. 10th District residents can vote in person December 8th or by absentee ballot, if eligible. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed out is December 4 and they must be returned to the Department of Elections New Castle office by 8pm December 8.

This is the first of two upcoming special elections for seats on New Castle County Council. The next will fill Dave Tackett's 11th District vacancy. He plans to resign in January when he's sworn in as New Castle County' Recorder of Deeds, an office he won in the 2026 elections.