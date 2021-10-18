-
Delaware voters could see a rematch in the 2020 race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Several Republican candidates for office are running again…
-
Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill two commissioner seats August 14th.Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new…
-
Two Delaware State Senators join over a hundred other state legislators and some Democratic members of Congress in Washington, DC to push the U.S. Senate…
-
State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can’t seem to agree on election bills, despite having done so before.Earlier last week, State Senators heard…
-
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
-
House lawmakers were more united than state Senators in their vote on two elections bills Tuesday. They passed Senate Bill 5 almost unanimously - sending…
-
Republican state lawmakers unveil a package of bills seeking to change voter ID laws and reform the election system as a whole. The package of bills are…
-
Andre Boggerty won the lone contested race in Dover’s municipal election Tuesday. Boggerty defeated two opponents for the at-large seat on City Council.…
-
For some political candidates, the challenge of balancing caring for their children and knocking on doors can be tough. Some state lawmakers are looking…
-
Dover’s April 20th municipal election has a single contested race with three candidates vying for the Dover City Council's at-large council seat. And…