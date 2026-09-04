Ethics complaint filed against NCC Recorder of Deeds

Recorder of Deeds candidate and New Castle County Councilperson David Tackett filed a complaint with the Delaware Department of Justice Public Integrity Unit against current Recorder of Deeds Mike Kozikowski in August.

As first reported by WHYY, Tackett said that during a lunch in June, Kozikowski offered him a job if Tackett didn’t run against him for the recorder seat. Tackett said he was tipped off that Kozikowski planned to do this, and decided to record the lunch.

"You have to protect yourself because situations like that," Tackett said. "If they're going to play that dirty, they're going to look at every venue they can in order to try to cripple your campaign."

Tackett said he hasn't been contacted by the AG’s office. The DOJ’s website says it acknowledges complaints are received but generally doesn’t notify people on progress of its review or investigation.

Tackett said he, "absolutely" believes that Kozikowski did something wrong. "But, now the decision is going to lie in the Attorney General's office and the New Castle County Ethics Commission to decide ultimately: did he do something wrong?"

Kozikowski told Spotlight Delaware he doesn’t plan to drop out of the race. He’s served as New Castle County Recorder of Deeds since 2002.

Delaware Public Media contacted Kozikowski for comment but did not receive a response.

Tackett said Kozikowski offered him a position in the office paying more than $76 thousand. In the Recorder of Deeds’ budget presentation to council this year, no position requests had starting pay exceeding $48 thousand.

Whether Tackett could serve in two different paid government positions would be subject to state rules on employees "double dipping."

Under Delaware code, bribery is a class E felony. It defines bribery as when a person offers a personal benefit upon a public servant with the understanding that their vote, opinion, judgment, action, or will thereby be influenced.