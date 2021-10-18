-
A residency requirement for certain New Castle County employees will not go forward — after Council failed to overturn an executive veto. With a vote of 7…
Update: The sponsor of the ordinance plans to table it at Tuesday's meeting. New Castle County Council will consider an ordinance that could encourage…
New Castle County is making progress toward redrawing its councilmanic districts, with data from the 2020 Census that shows population growth. Under state…
A croquet set, a nail gun, a podcast microphone and a sparkly purple record player. These are some of the objects available to rent through the Newark…
New Castle County has kicked off its redistricting process. The state and New Castle County redraw legislative and councilmanic districts every 10 years,…
The Middle Run Valley Natural Area in Pike Creek is getting a little bigger— thanks to an upcoming New Castle County land purchase. New Castle County…
New Castle County Council plans to return to in-person meetings at the end of next month. Council’s Personnel subcommittee passed a motion Tuesday to…
Historic preservation advocates won a small victory in New Castle County this week. Council passed a measure Tuesday that requires the County go about…
New Castle County residents will not see an increase in taxes next fiscal year—but sewer customers will have to pay a new fee. County Council unanimously…
New Castle County is one step closer to reassessing its property values for the first time in decades. New Castle County Council voted unanimously Tuesday…