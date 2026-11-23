Thanksgiving Eve is branded the “biggest drinking night of the year” and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is trying to make it as safe as possible.

The Sober Rides initiative kicks off its 2026-2027 campaign Wednesday night into early Thursday morning - again providing eligible participants with a $20 ride-share voucher.

The goal is to ensure a safe ride home after holiday celebrations.

Delawareans can claim vouchers beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 for rides via Uber and Lyft between 5 p.m. that evening and 3 a.m. on Thursday, November 26 which is Thanksgiving.

And Delaware Office of Highway Safety director Sharon Bryson says it's not their only initiative to help keep the roads safe.

"We want people to have a good time, but we want that to happen safely and also we have some additional enforcements that will be going on during the holiday,” said Bryson. “We'll have a checkpoint that will also go on the evening before Thanksgiving, and so there are a number of other initiatives to reduce impaired driving on our roadways. Sober Rides provides an option, a real option, for people to choose an alternative other than driving under the influence."

The initiative will return on New Year’s Eve.

"The QR codes are available in most of our bars and restaurants here in Delaware, and in our social media. So, if you look at arrivealive.de, that is also available where folks can go to get the vouchers for a safe ride home," said Bryson.

Ride share vouchers also can be claimed at mysoberrides.com. If you go prior to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, you’ll be given the opportunity to add a calendar reminder for when the vouchers go live.