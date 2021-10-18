-
A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature.Fantasy…
-
Delaware’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School. Gov. John Carney made the announcement Monday…
-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
-
The Delaware Theatre Company’s 2021/2022 season opens this week with Tommy and Me. The play runs from October 6-17, 2021 at the Wilmington venue.Delaware…
-
Celebrating the return to the theater is part of a huge New Year’s Eve collaboration coming to Delaware.For the first time - OperaDelaware is…
-
Visitors will find a new exhibition at Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center Gallery.The Wonders of Wildlife: Paintings and Prints by Richard Clifton…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is preparing to host the 7th annual Delaware Korean Festival. After a one year pandemic pause, the event returns at…
-
A Wilmington artist has a pop-up exhibit at The Sold Firm Art Gallery. Hashim Ahmad works under the name 7God and is best known for his spiritual artwork.…
-
Wilmington’s Hagley Museum and Library has reopened after cleaning up flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.Executive…
-
What’s next for the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred remains up in the air.Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we…