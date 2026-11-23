The City of Dover unveils a plan to house unsheltered homeless individuals this winter.

City officials announced last week they were nearing a deal to fill the hole left by the closing of Dover’s largest homeless shelter: The People’s Community Center.

Public Affairs and Emergency Management Coordinator Kay Sass says funding from Housing Delaware, formerly the Delaware State Housing Authority, will provide that needed housing.

“So what our mission was, what we were tasked with, was to provide sheltering for up to 50 unhoused men this winter. The season is going to run the same as what Code Purple runs, so that’s December 1st through March 31st.” she said.

Sass says the plan they settled on is leasing rooms at local hotels for the first 50 individuals that qualify - 25 total rooms, each shared by two men.

She also says the city’s liaison on this project is someone already trusted in Dover.

“I’m working with a volunteer that’s going to be a liaison between the men and the city. He’s well known in the community and he’s also worked with them for a while- with the unhoused individuals.” she said.

Sass did not mention this person by name but says he will help the city identify people in the community that are in need of housing.

She says those interested in getting housing can contact the city through its housing email address: doverhousing@gmail.com