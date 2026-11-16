Just when you thought election season was over, there will be a special election in New Castle County next month.

Delaware’s Department of Elections selected Tuesday, December 8 for the election to fill the vacancy in New Castle County Council District 10 created by Jea Street’s retirement.

Only in person voting on the day of election is available, and there is no early voting.

Department of Elections Community Relations Officer Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says if you’re not going to be here that day, you do have an absentee ballot option.

"They will have to vote by absentee ballot,” said Hartsky-Carter. “We don't have the early voting option. So if people know that they're going to be away, they want to vote, they should apply for the absentee ballot as soon as possible at Ivote.de.gov, so you're in our system and can be immediately sent a ballot once those ballots have been created."

The last absentee ballots will be mailed out on December 4, and absentee ballots must be returned to the Department of Elections New Castle office by 8pm on Tuesday, December 8.

Only registered voters in New Castle County Council District 10 and residents 18 or older by the date of the special election can vote. The registration deadline is Saturday, November 28.

Hartsky-Carter says the district map goes through parts of Wilmington and New Castle.

"From Wawaset Park, it goes down to Fourth and Adams through the city of Wilmington Riverfront section all the way down to Garfield Park in New Castle. So it's important for voters to look up their home address and see whether they're registered at NCC District 10. So we have a portal to do that, a GIS based portal on our website," said Hartsky-Carter.

Political parties and unaffiliated candidates have until November 24 to file for this election.

This won’t be the only special election for New Castle County Council. Dave Tackett’s last day will be in early January when he will take over as County Recorder of Deeds. Hartsky-Carter anticipates a February special election for his seat.