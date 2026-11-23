The Brandywine School District will be asking voters early next year for a tax increase to fund operating and capital expenses.

The requests will be up for a vote on February 9, 2027, as the district’s current referendum, passed overwhelmingly in 2024, comes to a close. The vote to move ahead with the referendum comes just weeks after Board of Education members approved a property tax increase .

The operating referendum is by far the smaller of the two requests, coming in at some $14.7 million. The district’s Finance Director, Daniel McCoy, explained that the district is set to begin to spend down the reserves built up through its current referendum.

“We are now in a period of deficit spending as we cross into fiscal year 2027, meaning our expenditures are higher than the revenues we receive,” he said. “This year we will begin spending down the small surplus created from the phased-in tax increases in ‘25 and ‘26.”

The much larger ask is a capital referendum, driven by the approval of six of the district’s requests for certificates of necessity by state officials. Those approvals come after several years of no major capital projects being approved.

The Brandywine School District's Mount Pleasant High School would see a $92 million renovation, if voters approve a capital referendum in February 2027.

Two of the approved projects - improvements at Darley Road Elementary and Talley Middle School - can be funded through money the district already has. But the four largest projects - new, inclusive playgrounds at all elementary schools, improvements at Mount Pleasant Elementary, new athletic facilities, and a major renovation of Mount Pleasant High School - will require support from the voters.

For those projects, the state will pay 66% of the costs, but the district will need some $73 million to pay its share over the next 20 years.

If the referendums fail, McCoy warned, the consequences would be dire. The district would need to slash $5 million from its budget in 2028, and those cuts would affect staff.

“With over 80% of our expenditures tied to employee compensation, it would be impossible for the district to cut $5 million without positions being a major source of those cuts,” he said.

As was the case with the referendum passed in 2024, this referendum, if voters approve, would be phased in. The average homeowner would see an increase of $19.13 per month in the first year and a similar increase the next year.

Non-residential property owners would see a much larger average increase, driven by the significantly higher average value of non-residential lots. McCoy estimates the average monthly increase for those non-residential property owners would be around $235 both years.

Board of Education Vice-President John Skrobot said he was especially excited about the possibilities in the capital referendum.

“As much as taxes and referendums are not fun, we're getting a great return on it this go-round, more so than a straight-up operational ask,“ he said.

Board of Education members unanimously approved the referendum. Voters will get to decide its fate on February 9.

