A Delaware Supreme Court decision on whether it’s unconstitutional for nonhuman entities such as LLCs and trusts to vote in local elections is delayed.

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. says he wants to defer to the state legislature, given a constitutional amendment against the practice is about to enter its second and final leg of passage when lawmakers convene in January for the 154th legislative session.

Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware said the case his organization filed against Fenwick Island in 2025 argues that the state constitution already doesn't allow nonhuman entities to vote in local elections.

"I think that we have to draw this really bright red line to say voting is something that really only should be for people," Brickner said.

The downstate beach town's population is estimated at just under 400 residents. In 2024 local elections, nearly a quarter of all votes cast in the municipality were non-human entities.

The town's charter allows one vote cast for an LLC or trust registered to an address. The ACLU of Delaware's case argues this violates the Delaware Constitution's clause that elections be free and equal, by diluting the votes of "natural persons."

A lower court dismissed the case in May.

That same month, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris (D-Dover) filed House Bill 430 to amend the state's constitution.

During a committee hearing on the bill, Harris said people can disagree on public policy, "but ...governments derive their legitimacy from the consent of human beings. And votes should therefore be cast by human beings."

The ACLU of Delaware appealed its case up to the state Supreme Court on June 4. The court initially fast-tracked the appeal to provide a decision before the town's municipal elections in August. But not enough candidates filed to run so no formal election was held.

In mid-June, Harris's bill narrowly passed the house chamber with a 28-12 vote, exactly the 2/3 majority required for constitutional amendments. It passed the senate 15-6 on June 30 during the final hours of session.

The amendment needed one house republican vote for it to pass its first leg.

Bills to amend Delaware’s constitution must pass two consecutive two year sessions to take effect.

This coming session, with the house's 30-11 and senate's 15-6 supermajorities, the amendment is likely to pass easily.

Chief Justice Seitz stayed the ACLU's appeal against Fenwick until June 30, 2027. His November 13 order says the decision to pause is a “matter of judicial restraint” with the Court attempting to avoid making constitutional interpretations “unless required by the circumstances.”

In the likely passage of HB 430, the state Supreme Court won't offer an opinion, Brickner said.

The ACLU of Delaware wanted a ruling based off the current state constitution to help set precedent for other states, he said.

But with evolving corporate rules, proposals such as AI-run companies, and potential for precedent to be overturned, Brickner said, "I'm very much in favor of the state legislature explicitly saying there is going to be no room for corporations to be able to vote in the state of Delaware. I think that that makes this a very closed conversation."

Harris plans to bring HB 430 up for its second vote when lawmakers return in January. But Harris says the amendment is about more that just the Fenwick Island case.

"This issue is not exclusive to one town, and for years Delawareans have questioned why corporations have the right to vote at all, " said Harris in a statement. "Passing the second leg of the constitutional amendment that would ban corporations and other artificial entities from voting in any election in the state, and making it explicitly clear that only human beings have the right to vote, would be delivering on the will of the residents we serve."

