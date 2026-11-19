Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick announces his retirement.

Dvornick will wrap up his 20 year career next year, noting his longevity in the post is something he was lucky to achieve.

“The average time that a city manager is in a position, I believe the national average is five to seven years. So, I’ve been very fortunate with the wonderful councils and the ability to make a difference, to run it out 20 [years]” he said.

Town of Georgetown

Dvornick says he’s proud of the town administration building and the ongoing police and public works building projects completed during his time as the town’s top administrator.

As he prepares to depart, the one thing he hopes continues is Georgetown’s “true sense of community”- and that Georgetown residents will continue to feel empowered to participate in that community.

Dvornick’s career with the town began in 2007. Since then, he’s been able to work with councils of various makeup, and even survived an ouster discussion in 2023.

The key, he says, was strong communication.

“Everyone hearing the information at the same time, the ability to effectively address concerns, and the ability to take time to understand what issues are and come up with tangible solutions to those issues.” he said.

He says his successor, whoever it may be, should be someone who will continue to look out into the future for things the town may need,

"The towns going to need elevated water storage at some locations, certainly utilities will continue to be a big deal; and one thing I must emphasize: the value of the employees and the strength they bring to the town of Georgetown" he said. "No one person can do all of this without having really robust employees."

Dvornick's retirement takes effect April 4, 2027.

Georgetown’s charter says that, if a hire is not made by then, they can appoint an interim manager for up to 90 days.

