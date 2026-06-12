Should corporations get a vote?
A Superior Court judge recently ruled the town of Fenwick Island’s policy allowing artificial entities like LLCs to vote in its municipal elections is legal, rejecting an ACLU lawsuit against the small coastal town challenging the practice.
Although it was a lower court ruling that didn't set policy or precedent for the state, the decision attracted attention from national media outlets.
And a leading House Democrat is seeking to amend Delaware’s constitution, to end the practice of these entities voting in Delaware elections.
This week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Bente Bouthier delved into this issue with Lawrence Cunningham, Director of University of Delaware’s John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.
Corporations as Voters
DPM's Bente Bouthier and UD's Larry Cunningham discussed a local law allowing corporate entities to vote in municipal elections.