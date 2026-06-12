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Politics & Government
The Green

Should corporations get a vote?

By Bente Bouthier
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Stock image of the town of Fenwick Island
Janice
/
Pixabay
The town of Fenwick Island wants to allow corporations to vote in municipal elections, the same as an individual person would.

A Superior Court judge recently ruled the town of Fenwick Island’s policy allowing artificial entities like LLCs to vote in its municipal elections is legal, rejecting an ACLU lawsuit against the small coastal town challenging the practice.

Although it was a lower court ruling that didn't set policy or precedent for the state, the decision attracted attention from national media outlets.

And a leading House Democrat is seeking to amend Delaware’s constitution, to end the practice of these entities voting in Delaware elections.

This week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Bente Bouthier delved into this issue with Lawrence Cunningham, Director of University of Delaware’s John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance.

Corporations as Voters
DPM's Bente Bouthier and UD's Larry Cunningham discussed a local law allowing corporate entities to vote in municipal elections.
Lawrence Cunningham, Director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance

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The Green municipal electionscorporationsFenwick IslandACLU of Delaware
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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
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