Final day of Delaware's 153rd legislative session

Delaware lawmakers gather for the last day of the state's 153rd session. Here are key measures moving through Leg Hall on June 30:

New Castle County property assessment bills

Another round of property reassessment legislation – led by New Castle County state reps– head to the governor.

The group of bills sponsored by State Reps. Kim Williams and Cyndie Romer that build off legislation to correct property assessment issues head to governor Meyer.

HB 460 asks New Castle County building inspectors to report permits issued for new buildings, repairs, or additions made on a property to the local Office of Finance every month. This measure comes from hearing findings that New Castle County was working with incomplete information during their last reassessment.

And HB 461 also allows school districts to adjust their tax rates. State Senator Daniel Cruce says the bill includes a sunset.

"Just a couple of key provisions to note that the tax warrant deadlines stay the same, no later than October 22 2026 and the purpose again of this reset is the at the adjustments that were required to handle the ongoing tax roll changes following the general reassessment would be would include this, which would be ongoing changes to the to what would fall down to the school district level as well, related to what we could do with Senate Bill 228 and also what would happen with the ongoing assessment appeal process and adjustments"

HB 462 allows districts in Delaware's northern county to apply a split rate to residential and commercial properties. This extends a policy implemented last year but lowers the cap for businesses.

Emily Falcon, Colonial School District Chief Operating & Financial Officer, says because 461 allowing schools to temporarily reset rates, helps protect districts from revenue from lowering the commercial property cap.

The three measures passed the Senate with bipartisan support and head to Gov. Matt Meyer.

House amended version of SB 300's regulations on gun vendors

State Senate Dave Sokola said amendments made to his bill in the House by State Reps. Mara Gorman and Jeff Spiegelman improved it.

Broadly, SB 300 creates a new state license for gun vendors and added requirements.

It was sent back to the State Senate with amendments to exempt antique firearms from the legislation. It changes requirements that businesses must post hours publicly. And FFLs don't need to have conceal carry permits under the amendments.

Despite these adjustments, the GOP Senate lawmakers object to the bill, questioning its benefit to public safety and information to support the bill.

Sokola said eight other states have implemented similar legislation– which is aimed at reducing illegal purchases on guns.

It passed 14 yes 7 no.

Amendment to Delaware's constitution adding same sex marriage protections completes its first leg

House lawmakers vote to advance an effort codify same sex marriage in Delaware’s constitution.

After failing to pass last week, three House lawmakers - 2 Democrats and 1 Republican - flip their votes to support the same sex marriage amendment.

State Rep. Josue Ortega changed his “no” vote – despite his Catholic views - based on feedback he heard from his constituents.

"My duty in this role is to represent the people I serve and to ensure that every Delawarean is treated fairly under the law," Ortega said. "My vote today reflects that responsibility. It is not a vote against my faith."

The only Republican to vote for the measure - State Rep. Mike Smith - opposed the amendment last week because same sex marriage is already legal in Delaware. He also switched his vote based on constituent feedback.

"I did hear from a lot of members of my district, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness directly affects them in this issue," Smith said.

State Rep. Medinah Wilson Anton also changed her vote from “not voting” to yes. It passed the House 28 yes 12 no with 1 absent. It will need to pass in each chamber again next session to become part of the state constitution.

Other actions:

On the final day of session, lawmakers also confirmed Morgan Zern to service on the Delaware Supreme Court, replacing Justice Karen Valihura, who is stepping down after 12 years on the state's highest court to lead a new corporate law institute at the Wilmington University Farnan School of Law.

Operational budget signing