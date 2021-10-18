-
Challengers carried the day in Fenwick Island’s municipal election Saturday.Four incumbents and four newcomers were vying for four seats on Town Council.…
Renewable energy company Ørstead announced it’s not going to connect its offshore wind farm at Fenwick Island State Park. This means a loss of major park…
A rare species of sea turtle laid its eggs on a public beach on Fenwick Island last week.The loggerhead sea turtle has been listed as a federally…
Equipment to renourish three Delaware beaches is set to arrive at the end of this month, pushing replenishment projects for Bethany, South Bethany and…
Local businesses say they don’t expect the three summer beach renourishment projects to take a toll on the tourism economy there.Starting mid-May, 1,000…
Three Delaware beaches will receive more sand starting mid-May, as part of a federal renourishment project to combat erosion and help them fare better…
Beach renourishment projects for Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island have been pushed off until summer, making the beach communities and local…
Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island beach replenishment projects are on track to be done before next summer.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers…
Three Delaware beaches are getting more sand to make up for erosion caused by past storms, Sen. Tom Carper (D) announced Monday. Many First State beach…
DNREC has issued warnings to beachgoers due to several sightings of the venomous Portuguese man o’ war on Delaware beaches.Portuguese man o’ wars are…