After delaying a vote last month, Lewes’s Parks and Recreation Commission signs off on the installation of a public art project at CanalFront Park.

The city’s Public Art Committee has signed a contract with the Maine-based artist Posey , who creates outdoor sculptures assembled from salvaged marine and fishing gear. Because of the materials she uses, and the theme of the sculpture, public art members wanted to locate the installation at the park, in order to tie the art into the city’s centuries-long relationship with the sea.

But the project hit a speedbump last month with Parks and Rec, when members balked at approving CanalFront Park as the site, saying they wanted more details on what the piece would actually look like.

In the following weeks, Barry Dunkin, who serves on both Public Art and Parks and Rec worked with Parks and Rec member Rodney Robinson, who is a member of the Friends of CanalFront Park. Dunkin was able to provide some updated renderings from Posey, and that seemed to allay the concerns he expressed in October.

The updated renderings show two figures. The larger one will be about eight feet tall.

A rendering of a proposed art installation in Lewes's CanalFront Park

But, Dunkin cautioned, the renderings are still a work in progress.

“One of the issues with a public art piece like this is that the artist is actually designing it for Lewes,” he explained. “So we can't say right now exactly what it's going to look like.”

Members of the Public Art Committee, like Chairperson Heidi Lowe, want the sculpture at the park and near the water, but Robinson said the Friends of CanalFront park had a different idea.

“I would say it was generally very well received and because of the whimsical nature of it, the friends felt that it would be best to accompany the playground, the colorful playground that we have,” he said.

The Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously on Monday to sign off on the sculpture at the location near the park’s playground. Installation of the piece is expected to begin in May.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

