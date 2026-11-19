Newark City Council approves an operating budget with both a property tax and water rate hike.

Council approved a $132 million budget that raises property taxes by 7.3%, - a move necessitated by the need to close a projected $2.3 million deficit.

The hike translates to an average increase of $66 on next year’s tax bill for residents. Council also added the minimum tax bill, which means all property owners will pay at least $180.

Council also approved an 8% water rate hike which cost the average resident another $47 per year. That increase is to pay for upgrades to the water treatment plant to remove PFAS chemicals from drinking water.

While that increase means the average resident will pay $47 more per year, Councilwoman Corinth Ford says Newark residents will pay less than others in the state.

"With that water rate increase our water rates and our charges for water are far lower than Artesian or our competitors outside,” said Ford. “So people need to be aware, in Newark, that they do pay less for water even with this increase."

Councilwoman Deborah Welch voted for the hikes, but she says their effect on residents is not lost on her.

"But you have to extrapolate that and include the insurance, the county tax, the school district tax, the registration fees, everything has gone up exponentially across-the-board. And you add it all up and yeah, maybe it's $70 a year here, but then you times that by 10 or 15 or 20 and people are paying way more way more right now than they were two years ago," said Welch.

Also part of the final budget approved were cuts to two popular events - with both the July 4 festival and fireworks show and Memorial Day Parade being cancelled.