Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners

Voters in the City of Rehoboth Beach elect a newcomer and a familiar face to the Board of Commissioners. Mary "Toni" Sharp and Tim Bennett topped the…
The next round of street renovations is under consideration in Rehoboth Beach. And the task force overseeing plans wants to strike a balance between…
Candidates for Mayor and city commissioner in Rehoboth Beach squared off Wednesday in a virtual candidate forum.The Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach Chamber…
The City of Rehoboth Beach has two new commissioners.Just over a thousand registered voters (1,036) showed up at the polls in the resort town Saturday to…
New times for the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners start this week. The resort’s Commissioners recently decided to move their meeting start time from 7 p.m.…