Rehoboth Beach votes down wastewater partnership with Lewes, Sussex County

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
The Rehoboth Beach Water Tower.
Delaware Public Media
The Rehoboth Beach Water Tower.

Rehoboth Beach commissioners rejected a wastewater partnership with Lewes Board of Public Works and Sussex County at their Feb. 21 meeting.

Rehoboth Beach public works director Henry Matlosz said the proposed deal would have expanded the amount of wastewater a Rehoboth plant would process.

“Our Rehoboth Beach’s permit goes up to 3.4 million gallons a day, is what is allowed. And this would have been an extra 5 million gallons per day from the Sussex County and Lewes BPW.”

In exchange, the county would have paid $20 million. It would have covered upgrade costs as well.

City commissioners considered long-term effects of accepting and rejecting the partnership, which would have ensured Sussex County continues to send flow to Rehoboth’s treatment plant.

Without the partnership, city commissioners discussed the possibility that the city could lose revenue if the county diverts flow to another plant.

But Matlosz said the other parties involved are likely to feel more of an impact.

“It’s more of Lewes BPW and Sussex County are going to have to find an alternative solution to pump the treated effluent,” Matlosz said.

Some city commissioners said the partnership would have burdened the city with debt and the agreement was worth more than the county’s offered amount.

Mayor Stan Mills was among the two votes in favor of the partnership.

Lewes BPW and Sussex County will be seeking other avenues for wastewater treatment, according to Matlosz.
Politics & Government City of Rehoboth BeachRehoboth Beach Board of Commissionerswastewater treatment
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee