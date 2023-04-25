© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners authorize parking and transportation study

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
Rehoboth.jpg
Submitted photo
/

A comprehensive study will be done on parking, traffic, and congestion in Rehoboth Beach.

The study will happen this summer so planners can see firsthand the issues that arise during the busy summer season according to Rehoboth Beach Assistant City Manager Evan Miller.

"Commencing the study in the summer is of extreme importance. Certainly there is high demand for parking. There's a lot of traffic in the city for our visitors and the residents," said Miller.

The summer start also takes into account how storms can impact traffic and congestion not only in the city but on Route 1.

The Rehoboth Board of Commissioners hired the Maryland-based civil engineering and planning company Rossi Group to conduct the study.

Miller says the intent is to review existing parking and transportation issues seen throughout the city.

"That involves mainly a look at some of the congestion and traffic flow. Some ways that we might be able to implement traffic calming and safety,” said Miller. “Certainly parking is a hot topic in the city of Rehoboth Beach, so evaluating current parking conditions, loading zones, emergency vehicle access, all are really some of the main focuses of this study."

Miller notes the study will also review previous studies and documents prepared throughout the years.

The study will include onsite assessment, data collection, a stakeholder survey, and two briefings with the Board of Commissioners.

The cost of the study is expected to be $150,000. The plan is to develop some improvement options by the end of the summer to prepare for budget discussions in January. A final report will be delivered in March 2024.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry