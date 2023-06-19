Real estate tax rate to remain unchanged for fourth year in a row in Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners vote to not raise the real estate tax rate.

The Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt a real estate tax rate of six cents per $100 of assessed value.

That’s for the tax year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2024.

The city’s real estate tax rate has remained at that six cents per $100 of assessed value for four years.

Rehoboth Beach will mail out property tax bills mailed in late June and payments will be due by August 31.

According to the city manager, the city expects to take in about $2 million in property tax revenue this year, and that accounts for less than 6% of the city’s $35.7 million fiscal year 2024 budget.

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners established the rate at its most recent monthly meeting last Friday.