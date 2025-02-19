Rehoboth Beach launches its new website

The City of Rehoboth Beach launched its new website.

The city’s old website was in use for about a decade. Rehoboth’s communications manager Lynne Coan said it was time for a fresh look.

“We have at least two distinct audiences: people who are looking to visit Rehoboth Beach, and of course, our residents and businesses and community stakeholders. And so we wanted the website to serve both audiences well.”

The new website hosts Beach Patrol and city information, including access to the city’s legislative portal.

The new website also has AI-enhanced search, which offers summarized answers to questions and searches online. It also has the ability to translate to 10 languages and an accessibility widget for people with disabilities.

“When you type in a question or search, you kind of get a synopsis of the information that is on the website, and also it tells you the pages where it's drawing that information from, so you can go directly to the page as well.”

The website cost nearly $56 thousand to create, and the city is committing $12 thousand annually to maintenance and AI training.

The new website’s address is https://www.rehobothbeachde.gov/.