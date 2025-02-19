© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Rehoboth Beach launches its new website

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM EST
The Rehoboth Beach Water Tower.

The City of Rehoboth Beach launched its new website.

The city’s old website was in use for about a decade. Rehoboth’s communications manager Lynne Coan said it was time for a fresh look.

“We have at least two distinct audiences: people who are looking to visit Rehoboth Beach, and of course, our residents and businesses and community stakeholders. And so we wanted the website to serve both audiences well.”

The new website hosts Beach Patrol and city information, including access to the city’s legislative portal.

The new website also has AI-enhanced search, which offers summarized answers to questions and searches online. It also has the ability to translate to 10 languages and an accessibility widget for people with disabilities.

“When you type in a question or search, you kind of get a synopsis of the information that is on the website, and also it tells you the pages where it's drawing that information from, so you can go directly to the page as well.”

The website cost nearly $56 thousand to create, and the city is committing $12 thousand annually to maintenance and AI training.

The new website’s address is https://www.rehobothbeachde.gov/.
City of Rehoboth Beach Rehoboth Beach Patrol Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
