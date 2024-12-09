Mark Saunders fills vacant Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners seat

Rehoboth Beach filled an empty seat on its Board of Commissioners Monday morning.

The Board approved Mark Saunders to fill the position.

Former Commissioner Don Preston resigned from the Board at the end of November, and Mayor Stan Mills nominated Saunders shortly after.

Preston’s term began in September 2023, and Saunders’s term will expire in September 2026.

Saunders participated in a workshop meeting this morning after his oath of office.

Mayor Mills said Saunders is a strong choice for city commissioner and he only missed out on being elected to the Board by 32 votes this summer.

Saunders has owned property in Rehoboth Beach for nearly 20 years and has been a full-time resident for over a decade.