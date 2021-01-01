Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.

Kelli joined Delaware Public Media in August 2017 as host of Morning Edition and as its Arts reporter.

A Baltimore native, Kelli has been living in Delaware since 1986 and has called Delmarva her home except for the four years when she lived in Phoenix and San Diego, two years each.

Kelli's work has been honored by the Associated Press and the Delaware Press Association; she's also been named Delaware's favorite downstate news anchor three times by Delaware Today Magazine.

In between working and going to bed very early, Kelli enjoy reality TV, watching baseball, basketball and soccer and exercising, when possible.

