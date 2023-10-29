Traffic and Parking survey for Rehoboth Beach is now open

As Rehoboth Beach’s ongoing traffic and parking study moves along, residents, business owners, and visitors can take a traffic and parking survey.

The survey is available on the city’s digital engagement platform, Reach Out Rehoboth, and people must register to take part.

The 11-question survey was developed by the Rossi Group, the engineering and planning consultant conducting the study to offer potential solutions for consideration.

Priorities for space allocation and congestion concerns are among the issues the survey will gauge.

But Rehoboth Beach assistant city manager Evan Miller says that’s not all.

"The intent of the survey is to try and understand people's habits as well. So how far people are willing to walk, what makes them maybe comfortable walking or biking as opposed to driving into the city," said Miller.

The survey closes on November 26th. Results will be shared during a December 4th Board of Commissioners workshop meeting and on the Reach Out Rehoboth site.

"Largely the parking and traffic studies so far to work to date has been reviewing the existing code ordinances, going back several years and reviewing previous studies and reports and recommendations that have come from committees,” said Miller. “Now you know the survey is the opportunity to get some input from the public, ultimately to use some of that input to help develop recommendations for changes that we might be able to make here in the city."

Preliminary traffic and parking recommendations are expected sometime in January before budget discussions begin.

The traffic and parking study final report is expected in the spring of 2024.