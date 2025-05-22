New Rehoboth Beach Patrol facility opens on the boardwalk

The City of Rehoboth Beach opens a new headquarters for its Beach Patrol.

The new facility is located at 1 Baltimore Avenue and has one floor for Beach Patrol staff and the ground floor dedicated to public use.

The previous facility was built in the early ‘80s, and this updated building has been in the works for years, with construction starting in 2023. The new location cost the city $5.5 million and will be paid within the next 10 years.

Rehoboth Beach city manager Taylour Tedder said Beach Patrol staff will start operating out of the building Saturday.

“This facility truly is for the public, and the Beach Patrol operates out of the second floor…” Tedder said. “But really, the medical bay is very important for the public because if there's something that happens – like a jellyfish sting or something – we're able to bring folks in there and provide EMS, EMT services.”

Tedder added the new facility modernizes the Beach Patrol and makes room and accommodation for Rehoboth’s growth in staff and beachgoers.

The previous facility had one bathroom total and was not set up for a co-ed staff. The new building has separate locker rooms and restrooms for staff as well as public restrooms, including two all-gender family restrooms.

Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said the new space will serve beachgoers well.

“We have in this building four changing rooms in response to visitors who wanted to go swimming during the day and then shower off, rinse off in our little rinse shower areas, and then be able to change clothes so they could then stay the rest of the day and patronize our restaurant. So this is a very big day for us,” Mills said.

The Beach Patrol has 78 staff members for the upcoming season, up from two employees when it first began in 1921.

Mills said he’s proud of the Beach Patrol team, which includes life guards, beach ambassadors and EMTs.