A.I. duPont Charitable Trust established to advance childhood health in Delaware

An agreement between the A.I. duPont Charitable Trust, Nemours Foundation and Delaware DOJ will advance childhood health in Delaware.

The agreement among the trust, the State of Delaware, the State of Florida and the Nemours Foundation commits $950 million over 11 years to promote health and well-being of Delaware’s children.

The agreement also establishes the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware Children which will be a new grant making arm funding programs focused on children’s health in the First State.

Former Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn says this money will not be solely used at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

"The settlement is structured specifically with the thought and mind that the bulk of the money would not go to operations in the hospital,” said Denn. “Beyond that there's really a whole host of purposes that it could go to. There's certainly no shortage of needs that it could be put towards."

This agreement ends various court battles in Florida where the late Alfred I. duPont lived at the end of his life, and where his will was executed.

Despite Delaware winning in Florida’s appellate and Supreme Courts, Florida law passed in 2025 gave that state’s AG exclusive rights to deal with trusts like the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust.

But Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says a key part of duPont’s will dictated that money be spent with first consideration for Delaware’s children.

"That was the only mention of a state. He lived in Florida at the end of his life. It was a Florida trust as a result and interpreted under Florida law, but that first consideration language was really the lynchpin of the interpretations that everyone has taken over the years," said Jennings.

The fund will be governed by a committee of directors including three appointed by the Trust and one by the Governor.