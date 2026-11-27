Bethany Beach will phase out its parking payment machines in favor of a greater reliance on the ParkMobile app.

The town’s parking director, Nick Imperial, made the pitch to council members at a work session last Thursday. The looming problem, he explained, is that the town’s parking kiosks are rapidly becoming obsolete.

“We've learned this year that the end of life for them will be 2028, so that means no support, no parts,” he said.

Currently, Bethany Beach has 53 parking stations. Imperial wants to take 31 of those out of service. That, in turn, will help keep the other 22 up and running.

“Cannibalizing the remaining pay stations to keep the other ones function, to me, is the most efficient and economical way forward to not have to increase costs for anything else,” Imperial explained.

Most people parking in Bethany Beach are already using the ParkMobile app. According to Imperial’s data, 72% of the town’s parking revenue during tourist season this year came from the app, a share that has risen steadily in recent years.

Council member Mark Tanowitz had questions about how those parkers feel about ParkMobile, and whether they’re satisfied with the app. Imperial said they seem to be.

“In 2026, we had 276,912 Park Mobile transactions,” he said. “We've probably received 15 complaints.”

Town Manager Cliff Graviet, whose office is the clearinghouse for complaints about town services, agreed.

“They generally fall in two different classifications,” he said. “One's the person who's complaining that they have to pay anything or the rate's too high, and the other's complaining about an interaction with something. And generally, they're pay station oriented and not ParkMobile.”

Council members, like Vice-Mayor Jerry Morris, were supportive of the move.

“It's a good process that you're coming up with to phase us into what's going to be the thing that everybody's going to have to use, whether you like it or not,” Morris said.

Bethany Beach made some $3.3 million in parking revenue this summer, with more than $2.3 million of that coming from ParkMobile transactions.