Gov. John Carney signed a bill this week directing funds toward addressing the state’s opioid crisis. The bill wraps up years of work by the Attorney…
Four new historic markers are up in the City of Wilmington to commemorate women winning the right to vote. The new markers are part of the National Votes…
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sues an agrochemical company for long-lasting damage to the state’s natural resources. The lawsuit against…
A retired Kent County judge looks to become Delaware’s next Attorney General. Republican Charles Welch kicked off the 2022 race for Attorney General.…
Delaware is signing on to the multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several distributors over opioid painkillers. This week a group of state…
The state has secured $50 million to handle PFAS contamination in Delaware under a settlement with companies associated with production of the toxic…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced the indictment of 14 gang members on more than 100 charges Monday. The defendants are part of a gang called…
A group of state lawmakers introduced a bill requiring the use of body cameras statewide. The legislation is based on the Law Enforcement Accountability…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…