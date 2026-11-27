The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission is looking at ways to expand how the city tells the rich story of Lewes’s Black History.

At their November meeting, commission members heard from Darnell Daisey, representing the Social and Economic Workgroup, which has been researching into the city’s lesser-known stories. That analysis yielded new facts and new ways to examine the city’s history, with a goal to increase heritage and historical tourism in Lewes.

The workgroup’s research brings to light several new facets of the city’s Black history, including Lewes’s role as a secondary port for ships on the Middle Passage and the role of places like Johnnie Walker Beach and the Happy Day Club during the Segregation Era.

“Lewes has a lot of stuff out there,” he said. “I think we ought to honor it, celebrate it, and align it to our mission of attracting more African-American heritage tourism here.”

Of special note is the city’s role as a stop on the Underground Railroad and the Maritime Underground Railroad, as well as the role played by “Blackjacks,” mostly free African-Americans who worked as sailors, shipbuilders, and in other maritime jobs.

“They had decent wages, so therefore they could support a strong, free African American community in Lewis, which ended up creating churches and other establishments,” Daisey said.

To draw more people seeking to learn about the city’s history, Daisey has a number of suggestions, including improvements to the Johnnie Walker Beach Pavilion, something the city is currently working on . He suggests making sure the new pavilion has electricity, lighting, and perhaps ceiling fans to make it more attractive as an event space.

Daisey also wants to expand the city’s “Finding Their Voices” African-American history tour offered by Historic Lewes. The current walking tour is about an hour long and includes nine stops. That could be expanded, Daisey says.

“It would require a shuttle, not walking, and it would require 15 stops and probably 90 minutes,” he said. “Maybe even more, but these are things that we need to work through.”

He also wants to explore the possibility of a cross-bay, two-city tour encompassing Lewes and Cape May.

“They have the Cape May Lighthouse, which they called the ‘Beacon of Hope.’ That's where enslaved people would see that and see that as where they wanted to go,” Daisey said. “They had a strong abolitionist community there. They had an established underground railroad station there, strong connection to Harriet Tubman, who spent a lot of summers there. And obviously it was a freedom-seekers’ destination.”

That’s something he says the Delaware River and Bay Authority is “enthusiastic” about. Daisey says he hopes that there can be a pilot program of one or both tours as early as next year, with a possible full launch in 2028.

With those big possibilities on the horizon, work on promoting the lesser-known stories is already underway, says workgroup member Calvin Jackson.

“We've already started filming stuff for our videos,” he said. “So we've already started, we're hitting the ground running.”

The African-American Heritage Commission voted unanimously to authorize the workgroup to continue its efforts.