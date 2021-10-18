-
Seaford City Council held off on voting on an ordinance changing the city’s abortion procedures after some backlash. Seaford is considering a new…
-
A retired Kent County judge looks to become Delaware’s next Attorney General. Republican Charles Welch kicked off the 2022 race for Attorney General.…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General announced the indictment of 14 gang members on more than 100 charges Monday. The defendants are part of a gang called…
-
Delaware’s junior senator will play a role in this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Attorney General nominee.William Barr is…
-
Kathy Jennings is the First State’s new Attorney General.The Democrat easily defeated long time Democrat-turned-Republican Bernard Pepukayi.Jennings…
-
Kathy Jennings scored a convincing win in the Democratic primary for Attorney General. Jennings finished with 57 percent of the vote in a four-way…
-
This week, we continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware…
-
This week, we continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware…
-
Republican Peggy Marshall Thomas has dropped out of the Attorney General’s race. State Republican party vice chair Emily Taylor confirmed Thomas is out.…
-
There’s now a Republican candidate for Delaware Attorney General after Peggy Marshall Thomas filed to run this week. Thomas served 30 years as prosecutor…