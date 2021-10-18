delaware doj

-
Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. It requires that…
A former Newport police chief will not serve on town council, after a dispute about his eligibility. A Superior Court judge decided Tuesday that the…
A task force looking at potential policing reforms meets later this week to discuss recommendations from its subcommittees, including a statewide use of…
The State of Delaware is fighting to keep its suit against fossil fuel companies over climate change in state court. Delaware’s suitfiled in state…
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
A Chancery Court judge has shut down the state Republican party’s attempt to stop mail-in voting before the November election. The Republican State…
Family and supporters of Jeremy McDole gathered at a block party in Wilmington Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his death at the hands of…
The Delaware Department of Justice took another look at the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole after his family renewed claims of new witnesses and a…
Local 152 joined the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) national day of action Tuesday to draw attention to changes under Postmaster General Louis…
The state Department of Justice determined again that a police shooting of a civilian in Delaware was justified. Milford police officers Nigel Golding and…