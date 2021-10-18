childrens health

-
Anxiety amongst kids and teens dramatically increased during the pandemic, and experts say it’s important for parents to know the signs. Schools are…
The pandemic has upended how kids are learning as schools work in either hybrid or remote formats. And that has raised questions about the impact on their…
A new condition afflicting children believed to be linked to COVID-19 has shown up in Delaware. Doctors believe Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory…
State Representatives on the House Health and Human Development Committee are calling on Congress to continue funding the Children’s Health Insurance…
Delaware has one of the nation’s lowest rates of children without health insurance, according to the latest findings in the 2017 KIDS COUNT Data Book from…