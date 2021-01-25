State promises expansion of vaccine access for 1B group after rocky start to drive-through events

Thousands of First State seniors were vaccinated against the coronavirus this weekend, but some had to wait hours. Teachers are set to begin getting the vaccine Thursday.

The state vaccinated more than 11,000 people over the weekend—a mix of Phase 1B seniors age 65 and older and Phase 1A health care personnel. The final count was more than 2,000 short of what the state had originally planned.

The large drive-through events in Delaware City and Georgetown were plagued by long delays, particularly on Saturday, when the News Journal reported hours-long wait times that drove some seniors to leave without receiving the vaccine.

State public health officials blame people arriving without an appointment, those with appointments failing to complete pre-vaccination screenings online, and technology issues due to cold weather. Officials reported shorter wait times Sunday after tweaks were made to the system.

State public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a statement that vaccination opportunities will expand to smaller events focused on communities around the state.

Educators are expected to begin receiving the vaccine this week. The state plans to administer the vaccine to this population in a staged approach based on risk level.

The state Department of Education (DOE) communicated to educators and school staff Friday that they will receive a link to pre-register for vaccine appointments Tuesday morning.

Educators and school staff will then self-identify as one of three risk-based groups: those 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, or those who work with special populations who have a harder time maintaining distance and wearing masks; those whose job responsibilities require them to routinely interact with students or members of the public either within a school building or out in the community; and those working remotely.

The state does not currently have enough doses of the vaccine to cover the roughly 200,000 Delawareans who qualify under phase 1B. DOE has emphasized that vaccine distribution to educators is contingent on the state’s supply, and that high-risk educators will be given priority.

DOE expects to send registration invitations to 1,000 educators and school staff on Wednesday. These will be for vaccination events Thursday through Sunday.

DOE said that the exact locations of the events were still being finalized, but that there will be at least one in each county. DOE is partnering with Acme/Safeway Pharmacies to put on the initial site-based vaccination events.

Rattay and Gov. John Carney plan to hold a virtual town hall about vaccine distribution Tuesday at 6 p.m.

According to the state’s online vaccine tracker, about 70 percent of the roughly 96,000 doses of the vaccine delivered to Delaware as of Monday afternoon have been administered.

Those receiving the vaccine should continue to take precautions to prevent spread of the virus, even after being vaccinated. Necessary precautions include wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, avoiding hosting or attending large gatherings, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.