The Delaware Division of Unemployment clarifies its rules for claiming unemployment benefits if one fails to follow COVID vaccine requirements. More and…
ChristianaCare implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all its employees in late July. The health system now says its lost around 150 staff members…
Days after the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots for certain high-risk people and hours after the CDC Director unexpectedly included…
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable back President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers,…
The University of Delaware enacts new COVID-19 protocols for those who attend events at the university later this week. Starting this Friday, September…
The city of Lewes may join the state in requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for its employees. While state employees will be required to be…
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…
The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday. And the state hopes that eases the minds of some vaccine hesitant Delawareans. A…
State health officials say Delaware is ready to distribute the newly recommended COVID booster shots pending FDA approval. The CDC announced Wednesday…
Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney…