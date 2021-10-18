-
Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events…
Delaware is taking an aggressive step to address the spread of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities statewide.Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday…
First State seniors have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, even as efforts to isolate them from its spread in Delaware.All 11 COVID-19 deaths…
A nonprofit devoted to senior care is expanding into Delaware.LeadingAge is a national organization. Its nearly 100-year-old New Jersey branch is taking…
Gov. John Carney vetoed bills sponsored by two members of his own party.He tried to avoid publicly disclosing his reasons for vetoing the two bills, but…
A new national scorecard puts Delaware in the bottom half of states when it comes to the long-term services and support it provides for older adults,…
The Delaware Center for Justice’s Adult Victim Services program is seeing an increase this year in senior victimization cases involving fraud and…
A longstanding zoning battle is at a standstill after the Wilmington Design Review and Preservation Commission meeting rejected a proposal by the…
Delaware’s chapter of the AARP is partnering with the University of Delaware to offer a 15% discount to members and guests pursuing a Master’s of Liberal…